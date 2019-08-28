Commerce falls to Banks Co; gets wins over Madison Co., Towns Co., Providence

Heading into the second matchup vs. Banks County, Commerce head coach Melissa Mullis felt her team had gained "confidence" after throttling Madison County 16-5 and losing to the Class 3A state champion Franklin County on a walkoff.
"This weekend, the girls showed the kind of team they could be," Mullis said.
All the momentum built through those two games came to a halt with a 12-3 loss to Banks County on Aug. 26. The game ended after six innings.
"We still have some things that we're working out," Mullis said. "I think those are things that kind of rose to the surface. When we encounter adversity, you can respond two different ways: you can pull together, you can pull apart. I felt like we pulled apart."
After falling behind 7-1, the Lady Tigers gave Banks County a run in the bottom of the third. After getting the bases loaded, Landry Kate Martin plated Gabbie Deaton on a bunt single.
Then, Anna Taylor scored on a Lady Leopards' error to cut the deficit to 7-3. The Lady Leopards scored five runs in the top of the sixth to put the game away.
"These girls are very talented," Mullis said. "And I believe they can do anything. I believe we can win every game, we can make all of our dreams come true. But we will not if we don't figure out how to be a team."
•Commerce 16, Madison Co. 5 (Aug. 24): The Lady Tigers connected for 14 hits in the 11-run win. The game ended after five innings. Maggie Mullis led the team with four hits and three RBIs. Carson Hobbs had three hits. Kylee Taylor had two hits and five RBIs.
•Franklin Co. 5, Commerce 4 (Aug. 24): Holding a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the seventh, Franklin County scored three runs to win the game in walkoff fashion. Carson Hobbs and Deaton had two hits apiece to lead the Lady Tigers. On the mound, Carson Hobbs also pitched over six innings and recorded five strikeouts.
•Commerce 15, Providence 0 (Aug. 22): The Lady Tigers scored 10 runs in the first inning and five in the second. The game ended after the top of the third. Rachel Morgan and Teresa Dixon combined for seven strikeouts on the mound. Morgan also had three RBIs. Carson Hobbs had two RBIs as did Maggie Blackmon.
•Commerce 12, Towns Co. 3 (Aug. 20): Carson Hobbs led the team with two hits. Taylor had one hit and two RBIs. Hayley Horne and Grace Hobbs had two RBIs apiece. Carson Hobbs and Dixon combined for 11 strikeouts on the mound.
Commerce falls to Banks Co; gets wins over Madison Co., Towns Co., Providence
