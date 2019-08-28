Jackson Herald sports reporter Ben Munro talks with hall of fame cross country and track and field coach Tomy Sitton about his tenure at East Jackson, his own highlights as a state championship high school runner and him assessing actors running in movies.
(Some answers edited for space)
Munro: This is your ninth season at East Jackson. What’s the longest you’ve coached at one school?
Sitton: Fifteen (years) at Brookwood, seven at Peachtree Ridge, three at GAC (Greater Atlanta Christian), one at North Gwinnett and nine years here. I’ve got a runner, (Pennon) Shue, that says I need to retire after this year. It’s been 35 years.
Munro: How satisfying was it to bring home a state championship to this school in 2016?
Sitton: It was great. I wish we could have gotten the other one we missed on a tiebreaker (in 2014), but I’ve been very fortunate not just to have some good teams — a bunch of region championships — but I’ve been fortunate to have a bunch of hard-working, successful individuals as wells.
Munro: How many state championship teams have you coached, and where does that 2016 team rank among those teams?
Sitton: I’ve had 10 state championships and seven runners-up and about 20 top-four (finishes) and that was the best boys’ team that I’ve had as a head coach.
Munro: What made that team so special to you?
Sitton: They worked hard, and they were competitive and they really wanted a state championship, especially after getting beat two years earlier.
Munro: Let’s talk about some of your own highlights as a runner. What was your best event, and what was your most memorable moment on the track?
Sitton: My best event was the 800 (meters). I got second (in the state) as a freshman. I was supposed to win, but I waited until the end to kick and I caught two of the three seniors in front of me. I didn’t catch the other one. My coach chewed me out for sitting back, and so the next three years I won. And then my last two years, I set the state record for it, and it lasted for 17 years. I think the 800 (meter) and 400 (meter records) lasted for 30-something years at GAC.
Munro: What were those times?
Sitton: I ran 1:55 in the 800, 49 (seconds) in the 400. I ran 15:50 in cross country, so (former East Jackson runners) Shane (Shelafoe), Chase (Kennedy) and Chandler (Kennedy) all ran better than I did in cross country, but they also worked harder in cross country. I worked pretty hard in track.
Munro: Do you still get out and run these days?
Sitton: I am trying to. It’s been difficult, but I’m trying. I’m averaging about 32 miles a week walking, but I’ve found that walking is not taking off the weight like I wanted it to.
Munro: When are you going to get back running?
Sitton: Soon. When it gets about 80 degrees or cooler.
Munro: You’ve been involved with USA Track and Field (as a coach). What different things have you done as part of that organization?
Sitton: I went to Japan (for the Chiba Ekiden) with the U.S. men’s team in 2003. In 2005, I went and they got the bronze medal … In ’08 three of the people on my (2005) team went to the Olympics. In 2012, our men’s (half-marathon) team got fourth, missing out on a bronze medal by just a few points. That was in Bulgaria … That ’05 (Ekiden) team has the U.S. record, not that I did anything except put them in the right spots and made sure they ran well.
Munro: What notable track stars have you met?
Sitton: Oh, a lot. I was just thinking about it. I started our state (track and field and cross country coaches) organization in 1995, and I think I’ve inducted about 115 people into the state hall of fame, and many of them were Olympic champions … I’ve been fortunate. I’ve inducted quite a number of gold medalists and silver medalists in the Olympics. We’ve had people that maybe didn’t go to the Olympics, but they were NCAA champions or All-Americans, so I’ve been able to meet a lot of people over the years either through U.S. Track and Field or the hall-of-fame inductions, but the list would be really long … Galen Rupp, who in 2016 got the bronze, I was part of the USA Track and Field staff in 2016 in L.A. for the Olympic trials. I’m hoping, I don’t know, but I’m hoping I can get on the 2020 Olympic trials staff.
Munro: Kind of changing gears here — running has inspired several movies over the years. What’s the best running movie ever made?
Sitton: I don’t know. “McFarland” is probably one of them. Kevin Costner is one of my favorite actors and he was the coach (in that movie). Steve Prefontaine, there have been a number of movies filmed about him that are inspiring.
Munro: Do you find yourself critiquing actors when they try to run in running-themed movies?
Sitton: Yeah, I look to see if they’re actually running, and not just running movies, but just any movie. I see, sometimes, people running and I say that that person doesn’t look like they’re a natural runner or they need to work on their arms.
Munro: Who’s the best you’ve seen as far as actors trying to run?
Sitton: I don’t know. I think one of the Steve Prefontaine movies, one of them did a pretty good job running … Ryan Hall, who was one of the three Olympians on that ’05 team, he was an incredible runner, but I always liked watching him when he was doing the commercials. I can’t remember who he did it for, but I remember seeing that and I said, ‘Now, he has good running form.’
Munro: Back to your runners. I interviewed (former East Jackson standouts) Chase Kennedy and Chandler Kennedy over the summer and they both said they keep in touch with you, and it sounded like pretty regularly. How much does that mean to you to maintain those bonds with your former runners?
Sitton: It means a lot because I feel like they’re a lot of coaches in all sports but I feel like I take it very personal, and I feel like God has blessed me as a runner, as a coach, and I feel like that’s why he wants me still at East Jackson because I feel like I try to make an important impact, a Christian impact on the kids that I coach, and that’s very important to me. Having kids like Chase and Chandler and some other kids, I feel like I maybe wasn’t a parent but I was like an uncle, a strong Christian uncle influence on them.
Munro: How much has cross country and track and field meant to you, and what has kept you around it for so long?
Sitton: I feel one of my strongest characteristics as a coach is that I can generally move a kid in the right event … and when they excel more than what they think they could have done or match what I think they could have done, it connects. I feel really proud, and I felt like that with Cale Pirtle here and with Chase (Kennedy) and Chandler (Kennedy) and Shane (Shelafoe). For (Shane) to do what he did last year with really nobody to help him, running-wise, that was good. And Sue (Ann Morales) didn’t go on to college, but coaching Sue here, either her or Marny Westphal at Brookwood who won 10 state titles, one of the best to ever come through Georgia, Sue was right there with what she did with 4:59 in the 1,600 and the 17:55 in cross country. She’s still probably the best distance girl in Jackson County history by far.
