Football: Tigers overcome early miscue, rout Athens Christian 49-7

The Commerce Tiger offense stumbled on its first play from scrimmage during Friday’s game.
The result of the stumble was an Athens Christian touchdown. It didn’t take long, though, for the Tigers to get back on course and make sure another stumble didn’t happen for the rest of the game.
The Tigers answered the stumble with 49-unanswered points en route to a 49-7 thumping of Athens Christian Friday night in Commerce. The Tigers (2-0) travel to Hart County next Friday.
“I thought we had some sluggish episodes in there,” head coach Michael Brown said after the win, “but overall our kids seemed to play hard and play physical, and hats off to Athens Christian. They’ve got some kids that played their tails off as well … that (Johne’ss) Davis kid, he’s a heck of a runner, and it took about the whole defense to get him to the ground. He really came to play.
“I thought all in all it was a good game. We’ll take a look at the film and see what we did good and see what we need to work on.”
The Tigers’ offense was led by Nate Ray’s 82 passing yards and two touchdowns to TJ Trudnak and Jake Frates. Ray didn’t attempt a rush in the game. He went 4-for-5 through the air.
“We’ve been working hard on that the past couple of weeks, and Nate’s been getting better on his completions in practice,” Brown said. “We needed an opportunity to get out there and throw some of those things and gain some confidence. It’s part of our package. We’re not just doing it to get it on film. We think we can throw a little bit when we need to. So, it was good to do that and complete it tonight.”
Sam Roach led the Tigers’ ground attack, rushing for 73 yards on six carries and two touchdowns. Roach’s first carry, however, went for no gain and resulted in a fumble return for Athens Christian just under two minutes into the ball game.
Roach’s response to the fumble was 14.6 yards per carry over his next five touches to help steer the offense back in the right direction on the ground. The offense totaled 304 yards.
“He’s a level-headed kid,” Brown said of Roach. “He bounced back from it and I think he ended up playing very well. Stuff like that is going to happen and you don’t let it define you. You move on, and if anything, it inspires you to play better, and I think that’s what it did.”
The defense forced and recovered a fumble and allowed only six first downs. Jace Veal forced the fumble on a strip sack and Trahvon Wiggins was there to recover. The unit also blocked a 31-yard field goal attempt at the start of the second quarter.
After the fumble led to Athens Christian’s only points of the game, the Tigers responded by recovering a short kick at the 26-yard line. Three plays later, Tyelon Brock took his first carry 12 yards to the house for the game-tying touchdown.
On the next possession, the Tigers got the go-ahead touchdown with 4:46 left in the first quarter. The touchdown came when Ray hit Trudnak on 42-yard, play-action pass. The Tigers led 14-7.
The Tigers thought their third touchdown took place on an interception return, but a roughing-the-passer penalty negated the touchdown and gave possession back to Athens Christian. It fueled the Tigers’ defense, because the drive ended with the 31-yard blocked field goal.
The offense quickly went to work off the block. Roach carried the ball four times. He was the only player to touch the ball on the possession and resulted with him diving across the goal line to cap off an 18-yard touchdown run. The Tigers led 21-7 with 10:20 left in the second quarter.
The next offensive possession featured Daniel Wilson break off a 49-yard run on his only carry of the game. The next play found the end zone as Josh Frates scored on a 3-yard run to push the lead to 28-7 with 6:23 left before halftime.
The strip sack by Veal and Wiggins set the Tigers up on the Athens Christian 3-yard line. The Tigers needed just one play to find the end zone, and it was Roach who plunged across the plain to set the score at 35-7.
The Tigers’ final drive of the first half was all on Ray as he went 3-for-4 for 40 yards. He found Michael Sherman twice for 17 yards and capped the drive off with a 23-yard strike to Jake Frates for the touchdown with 39 seconds left until halftime. The score at the half was 42-7.
The Tigers’ last score came with 9:13 left in the game. Dreylan Martin scored on a 25-yard run.
