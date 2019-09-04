SOFTBALL: Commerce rebounds with win over Prince Avenue

After taking a five-run loss to George Walton, the Commerce Tiger softball team decided to take out its frustration against a familiar foe, Prince Avenue.
The Tigers tallied up 11 runs in an 11-3 run-ruled win to get back on track in 2019.
Head coach Melissa Mullis credited a practice day between the George Walton loss and Prince Avenue win with helping the Tigers correct "minor issues" with communication.
"The girls are an extremely talented group that love this game and want to do well," Mullis said. "We need to aim for consistency in emotion and communication despite the opponent and score throughout a game. When we do that, the girls can achieve their potential. It is not who we play, in my opinion, it is how we are playing.
"Prince's staff are always prepared and they have a group of skilled young ladies. We don't ever gear up for a certain team, we gear up so we don't beat ourselves. We need to be the best version of our team at all times. That is the goal."
The Tigers outslugged Prince Avenue, tallying 15 hits in the win. Prince Avenue amassed only five hits.
Carson Hobbs led the way with three hits and four RBIs. She also pitched 2/3 of a scoreless inning to close the game out. Maggie Blackmon connected for two hits and three RBIs including a three-run homer.
Kylee and Anna Taylor had two hits and one RBI apiece. Maggie Mullis and Rachel Morgan had two hits apiece.
After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first, the Tigers scored two runs in the bottom half of the inning to grab the lead. Prince didn't go away, though, as it scored another run in the top of the second to tie the game at 2-2.
The Tigers got separation in the bottom of the second. The team scored four runs and held a 6-2 lead, a lead they didn't relinquish.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Tigers added three more runs to push the lead to 9-2 and on the verge of a run rule. Leading 9-3 in the bottom of the fifth, the Tigers plated two more runs to end the game.
