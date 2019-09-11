Commerce will charge school tuition

Wednesday, September 11. 2019
Students who live outside Commerce will start paying tuition to attend city schools – but that won’t start until the registration for the 2020-21 school year.

The Commerce Board of Education unanimously voted Monday to set the tuition rate, starting in the fall of 2020, at $150 per student per year.

See the full story in the Sept. 11 issue of The Jackson Herald.
