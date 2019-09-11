Eagles go 3-2 during playdate, down Jackson Co.

After going 1-3 in area play to open the week, the East Jackson Eagles closed the week on a high note.
During a playdate (Sept. 7), the Eagles put together three wins. The Eagles defeated Athens Christian, Clarke Central and county-rival Jackson County. The two losses on the day were to Lakeview Academy and Atlanta International.
"This (past) Saturday was an awesome day for EJ volleyball," head coach Kortney Kurtz said. "The girls really showed their passion and focus and work ethic against Jackson County and pulled out a great win."
Kurtz shifted some players' positions through the playdate and noted Maurissa Thomas' move to the outside as an example. Kurtz said by the end of the playdate, Thomas was playing all the way around the court.
"The girls loved the change and we saw some great athletic moves by her," Kurtz said. "She's learning and doing a great job."
Kurtz also switched up libero plays to the back left, middle back and back right on the court, when needed. She said it made a "huge difference" in the team's play, too.
"Moving forward, we will be focusing on where hitters need to adjust in order to block 'go-to' hitters along with where our hitters need to hit in order to score points," Kurtz said.
•East Jackson 2, Jackson Co. 1 (Sept. 7): After dropping the opening set, the Eagles won the last two sets to take the match. Allison Lounder recorded 12 assists and nine digs. Camille Duncan recorded 12 of the team's 41 digs. Abby Pennington recorded five kills.
•East Jackson 2, Athens Christian 0 (Sept. 7): The Eagles won in straight sets 25-10, 25-15. Mya Howard recorded nine of the team's 15 kills in the win. She also served two aces. Abby Pennington recorded five aces and Maurissa Thomas recorded four. Allison Lounder had 12 assists and eight digs.
•East Jackson 2, Clarke Central 0 (Sept. 7): The Eagles won in straight sets 25-23, 25-18. Mya Howard recorded 12 digs and had six kills. Camille Duncan had 13 digs. Allison Lounder recorded all 11 assists.
•Lakeview Academy 2, East Jackson 1 (Sept. 7): The Eagles won the first set 25-22 and Lakeview won the remaining sets 25-20, 15-13. Camille Duncan recorded 27 digs. The team had 54 for the match. Allison Lounder served four aces. Mya Howard and Zoe Daniels recorded 11 total kills.
Atlanta International 2, East Jackson 0 (Sept. 7): The Eagles lost in straight sets 25-15, 25-15. Camille Duncan recorded 13 digs. Mya Howard recorded eight digs. Allison Lounder recorded all 11 assists. Zoe Daniels had four kills.
•Jefferson 2, East Jackson 0 (Sept. 5): The Eagles lost in straight sets 25-17, 25-17. Zoe Daniels had four blocks. Camille Duncan had 12 digs.
Monroe Area 2, East Jackson 1 (Sept. 5): After splitting the opening two sets, the Eagles lost the third set 17-15. Mya Howard had 10 kills and Zoe Daniels had six. Daniels also recorded three blocks. Camille Duncan had 30 digs. Allison Lounder recorded all 23 assists.
•East Jackson 2, Franklin Co. 0 (Sept. 3): The Eagles won in straight sets 25-14, 25-5. Cloe Martin recorded nine aces. The team had 17 total. Three players recorded four digs apiece. Allison Lounder had 12 assists.
•Hart Co. 2, East Jackson 1 (Sept. 3): After splitting the opening two sets, the Eagles lost the third set 15-11. Mya Howard had 22 digs and Camille Duncan recorded 26 digs. Allison Lounder had all 14 assists.
