SOFTBALL: Eagles drop six games in recent action

The East Jackson Eagles went 1-3 during the Veterans Memorial Tournament (Sept. 6-7) and 0-3 during Region 8-AAA action earlier in the week.
•Oconee County 8, East Jackson 2 (Sept. 7): The Eagles gave up three runs in the first inning and couldn't rebound. The Eagles scored one run in the second inning and one run in the seventh. The team accounted for five hits and the defense made five errors.
•George Walton 8, East Jackson 2 (Sept. 7): The Eagles held a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second but gave up three runs and couldn't recover. The defense committed eight errors. The team collected five hits. Debra Crowe and Lindsey Little had one hit apiece. Crowe had an RBI. Isabel Harrison pitched five innings and recorded three strikeouts.
•East Jackson 5, North Oconee 4 (Sept. 6): The lone win in the tournament happened thanks to Nicole Bassett's two hits and three RBIs. Bailey Wilber pitched five innings and had five strikeouts. The Eagles totaled 11 hits in the win. After falling behind 2-1 in the top of the fifth, the Eagles rallied with two runs in the bottom half of the inning and took the lead. North Oconee responded with runs in the sixth and seventh to take a 4-3 lead. East Jackson scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to win the game on a walkoff.
•Banks Co. 7, East Jackson 5 (Sept. 6): Lindsey Little led the Eagles with two hits and two RBIs. Marlee Wilkes and Emma Anderson had a hit apiece. Isabel Harrison pitched over four innings and recorded five strikeouts.
•Jackson Co. 3, East Jackson 2 (Sept. 5): Jackson County won with two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Isabel Harrison had two hits and Emma Anderson had one RBI. Ashlyn Trimble pitched six innings and recorded four strikeouts.
•Hart Co. 4, East Jackson 3 (Sept. 4): Hart County scored four runs in the top of the third and East Jackson's late-inning rally fell short. Ashlyn Trimble had three hits in the loss. Isabel Harrison went seven innings on the mound and recorded four strikeouts.
•Morgan Co. 8, East Jackson 1 (Sept. 3): East Jackson's lone run was in the top of the first. Lindsey Little had three hits and Julie Chancey had two hits.
