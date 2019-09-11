Brandon Martin ran to a fourth-place finish with a time of 17:26.43 Thursday (Sept. 5) at North Oconee to spark a fourth-place team finish for the Commerce boys' cross country team.
Demarco Hernandez added a top-10 finish, finishing sixth with a time of 18:00.8, as did J.J. Morris, who was 10th with a time of 18:27.1. Dominic Ricci finished 27th with a time of 19:50.91. Kade Morgan rounded out the scoring with a 52nd-place finish with a time of 21:14.2. Commerce finished behind larger-classification schools Loganville, North Oconee and Mountain View in the 14-team meet.
"We are getting better with our depth," head coach Mark Hale said. "I am continuing to stress and put pressure on our other runners, because that will determine where we finish at area and state."
Commerce’s girls finished eighth, meanwhile, sparked by ninth grader Paden Bell, who placed third with a time of 22:16.75. She was followed by Ermay Vazquez (47th, 27:43), Yami Vazquez (53rd, 28:19.31), Rachel English (59th, 29:08.67) and Hannah English (62nd, 29:27.37).
"The girls are continuing to improve," Hale said. "Paden Bell really stood out at this meet. Coming in third at such a big and competitive meet proves she is the real deal. She is motivated and also trained hard over the summer getting ready for this season. She has a bright future ahead of her."
Martin leads Tigers to fourth-place finish at North Oconee
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry